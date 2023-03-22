Morgan Watkins

Morgan WatkinsHealth Reporter
The main thing people with Medicaid coverage can do to prepare for the change is update their contact information with the state.
Two parents said the gender-affirming treatments their daughters depend on would be banned under Senate Bill 150.
The move comes at a time when GOP legislators and anti-LGBTQ groups in the U.S. pursue policies that restrict trans people’s ability to participate in public life.
A Republican senator wants his colleagues to lessen their proposed restrictions on certain medical treatments for transgender kids. The Senate could vote on that sometime Wednesday.
Major national medical associations recommend gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, provided in close consultation with a patient’s family. HB 470 would prohibit them from providing those services in Kentucky.
A nearly two-year investigation by the United States Department of Justice shows Louisville police have a history of excessive force, constitutional violations, under-reported incidents, invalid warrants and systemic racist practices.
Following the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the U.S. Justice Department says it found a pattern of civil rights violations in its investigation of the Louisville, Ky., police department.