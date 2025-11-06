Christian County sheriff's deputy kills pedestrian while responding to burglary

A Hopkinsville man died Tuesday evening after he was hit by a Christian County Sheriff deputy’s car.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police , the officer was responding to a call for service when he hit the pedestrian, who KSP identified as 40-year-old Brandon Higgins. The deputy involved in the fatal collision has not been publicly identified.

In a social media post , the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a call to help locate a burglary suspect who ran away from the scene. The sheriff’s office said Higgins jumped over a guardrail and “ran into the path of the deputy’s vehicle.” The office also said the man who died matched the description of the burglary suspect.

KSP is investigating the incident.