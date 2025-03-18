Lyon County sheriff's deputy shoots and kills Smithland man following ‘altercation,’ per KSP

Kentucky State Police say a Lyon County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Smithland man early Monday morning after the suspect fled a separate shooting incident.

According to a KSP release , the suspect — identified as 30-year-old Jedidiah S. Skinner — allegedly fled a separate shooting in Marshall County and headed toward Lyon County.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, a deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office saw Skinner pull into the Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa. The KSP release indicates that an “altercation” took place between Skinner and the deputy — who has not yet been identified — and the officer shot the suspect. Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Including this incident, police in western Kentucky have shot and killed three suspects in the last week. KSP troopers are investigating all three of those officer-involved shootings.