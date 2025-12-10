Police identify the father of a Kentucky State University student as suspect in shooting

Police publicly identified the man accused in Tuesday's shooting at Kentucky State University, as well as the student who was killed.

De'Jon Darrell Fox Jr., a 19-year-old from Indianapolis, was killed on campus.

Frankfort Police arrested Jacob Lee Bard, of Evansville, Indiana, on Tuesday in Kentucky's capital.

Bard, 48, is charged with murder and first degree assault.

Police said the second victim, also a student, remained in the hospital but provided no name.

Scott Tracy, Frankfort Police assistant chief, noted Kentucky State's ties to the community at a Wednesday press conference.

"Kentucky State University is an integral part of Frankfort, and a tragedy like this affects us all." he said. "Our thoughts are with the students, faculty and staff as they navigate this difficult time."

Bard's arraignment is set for 10 a.m. Thursday in Franklin District Court.

Police said Wednesday that Bard is a parent of a Kentucky State student but didn't identify the student.

Henderson court records show that Bard was found guilty of fourth degree assault in 2007. He paid a fine of $160.

He was also found guilty of third degree terroristic threatening that year and paid a $160 fine.

Kentucky State University has 2,200 students and 450 faculty and staff. It is Kentucky's only public Historically Black College and University.



