Murray State VP Adrienne King Finalist For Utah State Position

Murray State University’s Vice President of University Advancement is a finalist for the VP for Marketing and Communications position at Utah State University.

According to the university’s website, Adrienne King is giving a presentation for the position on September 27 on the USU campus.

King joined Murray State in 2015. She has overseen university marketing, branding and fundraising efforts, a rebranding campaign and led crisis communications following a dorm explosion.

The Herald Journal reports other finalists are Ohio University chief marketing officer Renea Morris, higher ed consultant Joseph Brennan and Coastal Carolina University Vice President of communication and marketing William Plate.

King previously served as the Director of Marketing and Communications at Idaho State University and held similar leadership roles at West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the University of Charleston. She has a doctor of education an masters in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University and bachelor’s degree in public relations and graphic design from Marietta College in Ohio.

Should King get the position, this would be Murray State’s fourth administrative departure in recent months, following the departure of president Bob Davies, athletics director Allen Ward and enrollment VP Fred Dietz.

Utah State is located in Logan. The student population is 27,679 as of fall 2017.