Jason and Brent interview a special guest, former Circuit Judge Jeff Hines, who was the 1974-75 Student Senate President of Paducah Community College. We take a look back at PCC's old Smoke Signal college newspaper, with stories such as the World's Largest Banana Split. And Judge Hines tells stories and memories of people and activities on campus from over 40 years ago. Fake History Sponsors include PCC Bookstore and Burger Chef ads, both from the 1974 edition of Smoke Signal. Thanks to Matheson Library and archivist Leigh Ann Paxton for help researching these topics. OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.