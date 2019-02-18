'Seismic' Generational Shift Underway on College Campuses Nationwide

A seismic generational shift is underway on college campuses across the globe. With fewer college age students to pull from, the competition for enrollment and retention is intense.

Jeff Kallay is CEO of Render Experiences, a national consulting firm specializing in the college experience. He says services are the new amenities for Gen-X parents and their post-9/11 Gen-Z students.

“Academic advising, career services...so services that keep my son or daughter happy, healthy, and on target to graduate on time and to have an outcome to the next level of post professional school or graduate school or getting that job."

Barbara Deeb speaks with WKU Admissions Director Jace Lux and Jeff Kallay, CEO of Render Experiences.

Kallay adds that both Gen-X parents and Gen-Z students place a high priority on safety and say the campus visit is one of the top five reasons students select a college.

You can hear more of our conversation with Kallay, and WKU Admissions Director Jace Lux, by clicking on the "Listen" button above.

