Vanderbilt poll: Americans value higher education but are losing faith in its institutions

Most Americans believe that a college education is vital for success, but confidence in higher education — especially private universities — is declining, according to the latest polling by Vanderbilt University.

The poll measured Americans’ feelings about higher education and showed division among age groups and even within some party lines.

Public universities more trusted than private counterparts

The importance of college is a shared belief that crosses party lines, with 57% of MAGA voters — who are traditionally more critical of higher education — saying it’s valuable. However, that importance doesn’t equate with trust as 32% of respondents expressed “no confidence” in these institutions of higher learning — up substantially from 10% in a 2015 survey.

June’s poll sought to determine how the Trump administration’s actions against elite institutions, like Harvard University, impacted how Americans view public universities versus private ones.

The survey found that respondents have more trust in public universities — with 46% expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in them. Only 30% shared that same level of trust in private universities. The gap is wider among traditional Republicans. Forty percent have confidence in public universities, but that share drops to just 16% for private institutions.

“There’s strong support for higher education’s mission but also concern about how public and private institutions are performing and the government’s role in higher education,” said Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll.

Feelings about Trump’s handling of higher education vary greatly across party lines. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans approve of his actions, while just 28% of Independents and 8% of Democrats approve. There’s also a split within Trump’s party — with 86% of MAGA voters expressing support compared to 56% of traditional Republicans.

Support for international students is nuanced

The poll found that respondents’ views about policies concerning foreign students at colleges and universities are less polarized than their overall views of immigration.

Regarding monitoring the social media activity of foreign students, 33% are strongly or somewhat in favor, while 40% strongly or somewhat oppose it, and 26% are neutral. Republicans showed the most support for this policy with MAGA voters being more supportive than traditional Republicans.

But most respondents — of all parties — strongly oppose Trump determining whether colleges and universities can enroll foreign students. This policy showed the most division within the Republican party — with only 22% of traditional Republicans expressing support compared to 60% of MAGA voters.

Survey results also highlighted differences in support among age groups. For example, 76% of young Americans (aged 18-29) are in favor of awarding green cards to foreign students who graduate from American universities so they can work in the United States after graduation. Only 55% of those older than 65 shared this view.

“The fact that the younger generation, which is in direct competition in the job market with these foreign graduates, is more supportive of them staying in the country to work speaks to a generational mindset that warrants further exploration,” Clinton said.