Camellia Burris is an attorney and journalist from Nashville.

She is a graduate of Spelman College, Tulane University School of Law, and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she studied at the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. She began her journalism career covering housing policies for the San Francisco Public Press before joining the Miami Herald as an investigative reporting fellow. She joined WPLN News in February 2025.