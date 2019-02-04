Status Hearing In March Could Determine Court Date For Alleged MCHS Shooter

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said a status hearing set for March 8 could determine a court date for the alleged Marshall County High School shooter.

It’s been more than a year since then 15-year-old Gabe Parker allegedly opened fire on his classmates- killing two and injuring more than a dozen.

Parker’s attorney alleged in November that witness tampering by one of the school district’s attorneys had infringed on his right to put together a defense case for his client. Darnall said Circuit Court Judge James Jameson determined in an evidentiary hearing on Friday that no witness tampering occurred.

Darnall said his office along with others representing the victims hope to tell defense attorneys all of the evidence is in and they are ready to start planning a trial date and location.

Attorneys have suggested the trial could be moved to a media market that hasn’t been saturated with coverage involving the case.