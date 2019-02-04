Status Hearing In March Could Determine Court Date For Alleged MCHS Shooter

By 50 minutes ago

Accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker and defense attorney Tom Griffiths at a December hearing.
Credit DAVE THOMPSON / POOL PHOTO

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said a status hearing set for March 8 could determine a court date for the alleged Marshall County High School shooter. 

It’s been more than a year since then 15-year-old Gabe Parker allegedly opened fire on his classmates- killing two and injuring more than a dozen.

Parker’s attorney alleged in November that witness tampering by one of the school district’s attorneys had infringed on his right to put together a defense case for his client. Darnall said Circuit Court Judge James Jameson determined in an evidentiary hearing on Friday that no witness tampering occurred.

Darnall said his office along with others representing the victims hope to tell defense attorneys all of the evidence is in and they are ready to start planning a trial date and location.

Attorneys have suggested the trial could be moved to a media market that hasn’t been saturated with coverage involving the case.

Tags: 
Gabe Parker

Related Content

Evidentiary Hearing Scheduled To Determine Witness Tampering In MCHS Shooting Case

By Nov 30, 2018
Dave Thompson / pool photo

An evidentiary hearing to determine whether witness tampering occurred in the Marshall County High School shooting case is set for February 1st. The date was set in a hearing on Friday.

Attorney Accuses ‘Witness Tampering’ In Marshall High School Shooter Case

By Nov 27, 2018
Nicole Erwin / WKMS

An attorney representing the alleged Marshall County High School shooter is claiming that the school system and its legal representation are tampering with witnesses. 