Tennessee Taking Applications For Industrial Hemp Licenses

By 1 hour ago

Credit Barbetorte, Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee residents who would like to grow industrial hemp have another week to apply for a license.

The state Department of Agriculture says the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. CST Feb. 15.

Tools to assist producers with planning markets, finances and production methods are available online , along with program reports from previous years and a list of licensed hemp processors. The industrial hemp grower application and more information are also available online.

The agency says that although industrial hemp was removed from the list of federal controlled substances, it is illegal to grow hemp without a license through an approved state program.

Tags: 
Tennessee Department of Agriculture
Hemp

Related Content

Experts Say Illinois Could See Growth Of Hemp Industry

By Dec 28, 2018
Barbetorte, Wikimedia Commons

Hemp could be the next big cash crop in Illinois, according to a farmer who was among the first to legally grow the plant in the state after it became legal this year.

Hemp Company GenCanna To Invest $40M In New Facility Near Mayfield, Create 80 Jobs

By Dec 14, 2018
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

A hemp genetics and CBD formulation company is adding a new facility in Graves County.