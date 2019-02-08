Three Men Arrested For Human Trafficking Related Charges In Paducah

Paducah police arrested three men for charges related to human trafficking on Thursday after an investigation involving the Attorney General’s office.

A Paducah Police Department release says 65-year-old Ray Hall Wright of Mayfield, 42-year-old James Christian Cunkelman of Fort Campbell and 24-year-old Austin Lee Gish of Many, Louisiana, were charged with promoting human trafficking with victims less than 18 years of age. They were also charged with the use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex offenses.

The release said police arrested the men when they arrived at a local motel expecting to meet a minor for sex.

Det. Capt. Matt Smith said detectives found more than 200 recent advertisements of “sex for sale” in the Paducah area- many of which involved young people less than 18 years of age.

Several men who responded Thursday to an online ad expressed their interest in having sex with an underage female. They were communicating with female Paducah police officers.