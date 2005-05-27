© 2022
Chappy Hardy, Eating Right, Bite by Bite

By Scott Simon
Published May 27, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Chappy Hardy is a writer, producer, and man-about-town in New Orleans. He's currently on a mission to eat his way across the southern United States, measuring the places he dines by delectability and cost-per-bite.

He speaks to Scott Simon from Lil' Dizzy's, a restaurant outside the French Quarter, about the eatery's daily buffet. The proprietor, Wayne Baquet, is the scion of a well-known New Orleans restaurant family, and carries the family tradition of "creole soul" cookery.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
