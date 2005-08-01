Reporters Adam Liptak , Anne Marie Squeo on the Plame Case

Questions remain about who in the Bush administration outed CIA operative Valerie Plame. Adam Liptak of The New York Times and Anne Marie Squeo of The Wall Street Journal discuss the case and the subsequent jailing of the Times' Judith Miller for refusing to reveal her sources.

Liptak is The New York Times' national legal correspondent. He was senior counsel in the Times' legal department prior to becoming a reporter.

Squeo covers the Justice Department and law enforcement in the Washington bureau of The Wall Street Journal. She was a member of the team of journalists that won the Pulitzer Prize for the Journal's series, "The Price of Power," about the future of the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.