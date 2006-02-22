Arctic Monkeys: 'That's What I'm Not'

The British music press is hailing a new band, the Arctic Monkeys, as being as big as the Beatles -- or at least as big as Oasis. The first-week release of the band's debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, sold over 118,000 copies, more than the rest of the Top 20 albums combined.

Rock critic Ken Tucker explores the Arctic Monkeys phenomenon and suggests you might be more interested in another young British band: Clearlake, whose third album, Amber, has also just been released in the United States.

