Enigmatic CIA Puzzle 'Kryptos' May Be Flawed

A sculptural cryptogram at the CIA's headquarters that has intrigued people for years may have flaws in its design, says its creator. For more than a decade, professional cryptologists and amateur code breakers have been trying to decipher Kryptos, an encrypted sculpture at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.

But it turns out that the artist made the challenge a bit more complicated than he intended. Melissa Block talks with James Sanborn, the sculptor who recently realized a mistake in the piece, and Elonka Dunin, a cryptologist who maintains a website on the sculpture.

