Meg Wolitzer's 'Position'

Fresh Air
Published June 16, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Meg Wolitzer's novel The Position, which is now out in paperback, is about a 1970s era couple who write a Joy of Sex-style book, complete with illustrations of them making love -- then their teenage children get a hold of it. Our book critic describes it as a "smart, wry novel... that turns out to be a poignant elegy to the fleeting health and pleasures of the body, as well as to the fleeting emotional and physical togetherness of the family." This interview originally aired on May 10, 2005.

