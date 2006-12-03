The Fray, a Mile Above It All in Denver

Listen Listen • 0:00

The Denver band The Fray has made a major national splash with its 2005 debut album, How to Save a Life. The group, formed by a couple of former schoolmates, has been ubiquitous throughout the year.

The 12 songs on How to Save a Life reflect the skills of The Fray's members, each of whom is well grounded in music. The quartet incorporates guitar, piano and vocals into a melodic brand of rock that brings to mind Coldplay's power ballads. This segment originally aired on Dec. 15, 2005.

Copyright 2006 XPN