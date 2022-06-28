A reminder that today is Primary Election Day in Illinois. Voting is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
News brief: 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio, Jan. 6 hearing, NATO summit
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.