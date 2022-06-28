© 2022
A reminder that today is Primary Election Day in Illinois. Voting is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What the former White House aide's testimony could mean for the Jan. 6 investigation

By Ari Shapiro,
Erika RyanAshley Brown
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT

Tuesday's surprise hearing of the Jan. 6 committee came with some explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. She was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

