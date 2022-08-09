© 2022
Some crews will be doing work on our WKMT transmitter in Water Valley this Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

By Domenico Montanaro
Published August 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT

The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
