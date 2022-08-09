The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

Some crews will be doing work on our WKMT transmitter in Water Valley this Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.