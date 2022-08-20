© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley this week. 89.5 FM will be on reduced power starting at 9am each day. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.

Exhibit honors Frank Oz's family legacy in puppeteering

By Scott Simon
Published August 20, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT

Scott Simon speaks to legendary puppeteer Frank Oz about a museum exhibit honoring his parents - who made puppets and were survivors of the Holocaust.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon