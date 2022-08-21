Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley this week. 89.5 FM will be on reduced power starting at 9am each day. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
Humanitarian groups prepare to send winter help to Ukrainians
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.