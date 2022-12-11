Sunday Puzzle: Battle of the Board Games
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular commercial game. Identify the games from their anagrams.
Ex. SIR + K --> RISK
1. ECU + L
2. ROSY + R
3. BOAT + O
4. CAN'T + A
5. JEAN + G
6. GLOBE + G
7. WRITES + T
8. UPSTREAM + O
9. OLYMPIAD + C
10. OPTICIAN + R & Y
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. who runs the website Puzzleria! Name a symbol punctuation mark on a computer keyboard. Anagram it to get the brand name of a product you might buy at a grocery, in two words. What is it?
Challenge answer: Semicolon --> Molson Ice
Winner: Dan Peirce of Lincoln, Mass.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Listen carefully: Many people carry _____ (4-letter word) in a _____ (5-letter word) to make _____ (9-letter word). You can rearrange the letters of the first two words (the 4- and 5-letter ones) to get the last word (the 9-letter one). What words are these?
If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
