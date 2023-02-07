This is a compilation of work by WKMS putting together its coverage of the Marion water crisis, during which the Crittenden County community struggled to shore up its water supply after a sinkhole was discovered in the levee of its primary water source.

WKMS News Director Derek Operle reported the story as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the community, following that up with spot and feature reporting on the impacts the crisis was having on the community and the ways officials were working to solve the problem.

WKMS Assistant News Director Liam Niemeyer went to the community to interview and document the ways the crisis was effecting residents on an individual level, covering decisions by local officials as they happened.

The included audio are selections of coverage from June and July by WKMS News Director Derek Operle, Assistant News Director Liam Niemeyer and WKMS Student Reporter Zacharie Lamb.

2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards - Continuing Coverage Entry Listen • 8:42

Web Stories:

Derek Operle

Marion officials working to resolve water shortage after state emergency declaration

Zacharie Lamb

Local nonprofits partner with Marion to relieve pressure of water emergency

Liam Niemeyer

Praying for rain: Marion residents show resilience, voice frustration amid water shortage

Marion residents hear updates about ongoing state efforts to address water shortage

How Marion lost a lake: Inside the tense arguments that led to draining the town’s water supply

Marion planning to test abandoned mine as a potential water supply

Rainfall adds to Marion water supply as local officials weigh potential water options

Marion is considering a new water line to boost its supply. A nearby town wants to take advantage.

Marion working to resolve discolored water issues caused by excess mineral

Marion council voices support for rebuilding lake dam as water shortage solution

