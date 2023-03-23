Over $5.5 million presented to Madison County for utilities, nonprofits, and tourism

Organizations in Madison County will receive more than $5.5 million to help utilities, tourism, and non-profits in the area.

More than $4.6 million is from the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program. A portion of those funds will go to the City of Richmond to upgrade the sewer system and expand the system to a new park.

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor told WEKU how the funds were distributed locally.

“The cleaner water funds, they got distributed down to counties based on our population so that was set by the legislature, then we, me and the two mayors got together and splitting our portion that came to Madison County.”

Taylor said this will be a great benefit to his growing county.

“It helps tremendously because a lot of the infrastructure that has been in the ground for so many years needs to be repaired, it needs to be upgraded. This opportunity allows us to make those upgrades and not cost the consumer, or customer and raise their rate.”

More than $600,000 was also distributed to eight non-profits in the county. Nearly $290,000 was given to Madison County tourism through the American Rescue Plan Act.

