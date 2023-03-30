Kentucky Senate votes to impeach a former commonwealth's attorney

The Kentucky Senate has voted to convict former state prosecutor Ronnie Ronnie Goldy on three articles of impeachment. The Senate sits as the jury in the impeachment process. London Senator Brandon Storm chaired the panel investigating the evidence against Goldy.

“We wanted to stay in our lane. This is only regarding his political future. It’s not a criminal proceeding. It’s not necessarily a civil proceeding. Just basically saying that he can no longer hold public office and it’s an impeachment for life, at this point,” said Storm.

Goldy served as commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan Counties. He resigned in February following accusations of providing favors for a female defendant in exchange for nude photos.

Storm said it’s been 135 since the last such impeachment in Kentucky.