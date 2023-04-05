Transy team, students and administrators celebrating national championship

The Transylvania University womens’ basketball team is the Division 3 national champion. The Pioneers knocked off Christopher Newport University Saturday night in Dallas, completing an undefeated season. Transy President Brian Lewis said he’s proud of the players as athletes and students. We asked him about the impact on future enrollment.

“Well, it's always hard to predict these things. But it’s clearly, you know, an opportunity to, to get in front of people who, who may not have been paying attention to Transylvania for one reason or another, and for them to say, Wow, that's a pretty remarkable accomplishment.”

Lewis said folks who take a closer look at Transy will learn it’s a really tight, supportive community producing students with great outcomes. He said even before Saturday night’s national championship, campus was abuzz about the unbeaten Pioneers’ women’s squad, which consists of good players, fine students and great people. Lewis said while it’s too early to tell what sort of impact the team’s season will have on future fundraising, it can’t hurt.

“Certainly just given the level of enthusiasm and engagement from alumni, some of whom we hear from regularly, and some of whom we hadn't heard from for a while, who are chiming in and expressing their their joy and their appreciation for not just the victory, but how this team has represented the university.”

There’ll be a victory celebration in the school gymnasium – the Clive M. Beck Center – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.