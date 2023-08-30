McConnell freezes again during news conference, this time in Covington

According to a video posted to Twitter by WLWT reporter Hannah Thomas, McConnell trailed off and paused after he was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. A staffer then joined McConnell at the lectern and repeated the question.

In all, the six-term senator silently held on to the podium silently for about 30 seconds. McConnell then fielded two more questions. In response to a question about Daniel Cameron’s bid for governor, he said he thought it would be a “very close race,” and when asked about former President Trump’s indictment in Georgia he said he “wasn’t going to comment on the presidential race.”

This story will be updated.