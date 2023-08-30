Murray State grad one of three marines killed in Australian aircraft crash
One of the three U.S. marines who died in an aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia last weekend was a Murray State alumna.
Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, originally from Belleville, Illinois, joined the Marine Corps after earning a bachelor’s degree from Murray State in 2016. She was also a member of the Racer dance team for four years.
In a statement, MSU president Bob Jackson called LeBeau an active member of the campus community, and said she “served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University.”