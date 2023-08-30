© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Military

Murray State grad one of three marines killed in Australian aircraft crash

WKMS
Published August 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT

One of the three U.S. marines who died in an aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia last weekend was a Murray State alumna.

Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, originally from Belleville, Illinois, joined the Marine Corps after earning a bachelor’s degree from Murray State in 2016. She was also a member of the Racer dance team for four years.

In a statement, MSU president Bob Jackson called LeBeau an active member of the campus community, and said she “served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University.”

Tags
Military US Marine CorpsMurray State University
Related Content