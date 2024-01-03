Kentucky state Capitol evacuated over bomb threat, amid similar incidents across country 

Kentucky’s deputy secretary of state received an email around 7:45 a.m. saying there were explosives inside the state Capitol, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Kentucky State Police evacuated the building, swept for explosives and gave an all-clear to staff and the general public around noon.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post that “everyone is safe.”

The “mass email” was sent to legislatures and secretary of states’ offices in approximately 10 states, said Secretary of State communications director Michon Lindstrom.

The email was a general threat that didn't specifically target Kentucky. It claimed there were multiple hidden explosives in the state Capitol.

Lindstrom said authorities don’t anticipate the threats are credible but evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Secretary of State’s Office was the only government office to receive the threat in Kentucky, she said.

“It didn’t make any references to the secretary of state’s office specifically,” Lindstrom said.

Bomb threats were also reported Wednesday in Mississippi, Georgia and Connecticut.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.