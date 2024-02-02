Watch a stripped-down live set from The Last Dinner Party

We have been sitting on these live performances from The Last Dinner Party, recorded when they stopped by World Cafe's studio last fall, and we have been dying to share them with you.

Well, Prelude to Ecstasy, the London band's debut album, is finally out today. Since our original interview from December aired, The Last Dinner Party added BBC Radio 1's "Sound Of 2024" among their early-career accolades (plus, WXPN's "Artist To Watch" in January).

In this extended version of our interview, the band performs stripped-down versions of their latest singles, "On Your Side" and "Caesar on a TV Screen." They also talk about writing the album cut of "Beautiful Boy."

"It's basically about feeling envious of a specific kind of man who is so beautiful," says vocalist Abigail Morris, who wrote the song. "You're not attracted to him in a romantic way. It's more about what it's like to walk through life with the specific type of privilege of being just a beautiful man. A beautiful woman is one kind of privilege, but that comes with its own horrors and unfortunate things and fears."

