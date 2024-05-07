Stream live performances from public radio's NON-COMM 2024

The premier annual industry conference for non-commercial triple-A radio stations, NON-COMMvention, returns on May 7-10 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. The event will bring together public radio music programmers, music industry representatives and music media from across the country.

Afternoon and evening music showcases will feature some of today's leading artists and bands, who come from around the world to perform for NON-COMM attendees.

Hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia, you can get a front row seat by watching the live video webcast, streaming in 4k from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Eastern time and subject to change.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

7 p.m.: SNACKTIME

7:25: ELMIENE

7:50: BEEN STELLAR

8:15: THE RED CLAY STRAYS

8:40: AARON LEE TASJAN

9:05: IRON & WINE

9:40: LO MOON

10:15: BEABADOOBEE

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

FREE AT NOON

12:00 p.m.: LAURA JANE GRACE

12:25: OLD 97'S

EVENING SHOWCASES

8:00: MOUSTAPHA NOUMBISSI

8:25: REYNA TROPICAL

8:50: DEHD

9:20: CEDRIC BURNSIDE

9:50: DEEPER

10:25: THE BLACK CROWES

THURSDAY, MAY 9

FREE AT NOON

12:00 p.m.: LIZZIE NO

12:25: ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

EVENING SHOWCASES

8:00: RATBOYS

8:25: BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY

8:50: MRCY

9:15: THE DECEMBERISTS

9:50: BILLY ALLEN & THE POLLIES

10:25: FONTAINES D.C.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

FREE AT NOON

12:00 p.m.: JADE BIRD

12:25: RIDE

