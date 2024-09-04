Tune in to a mini-concert with Fontaines D.C.

2022 was a breakout year for Fontaines D.C. The Irish rock band's third studio album, Skinty Fia, was something of an international coming-out party: The record went No. 1 on the U.K. charts, and the band embarked on a string of sold-out U.S. dates.

So how does a band on the rise capitalize on their success? Make a record that doesn’t sound anything like the Fontaines D.C. we only just got to know.

It’s a bold move. Romance looks to different sources of inspiration. You can hear The Cure in the record's synth-laden sound, and the classic dystopian anime Akira echoes in some of the lyrics. In this session, Fontaines D.C. join us for a mini-concert recorded from the stage of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 XPN