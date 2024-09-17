Livestream AMERICANAFEST 2024 with sets by Leyla McCalla, Oliver Wood and more

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2024 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts from alt-country to roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters; plus, dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will host a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 18, the festival will also be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Lizzie No

1 p.m.: Paul Thorn

2 p.m.: Shemekia Copeland

3 p.m.: Oliver Wood

4 p.m.: Cris Jacobs

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Melissa Carper

1 p.m.: Uncle Lucius

2 p.m.: Chris Smither

3 p.m.: Leyla McCalla

4 p.m.: Sam Morrow

Friday, Sept. 20:

Presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 p.m.: Alisa Amador

1 p.m.: Wonder Women of Country

2 p.m.: Ruth Moody

3 p.m.: Cactus Blossoms

4 p.m.: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

