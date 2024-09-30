Oct. 7th is the last day to register to vote in Kentucky

Kentucky residents who haven’t registered to vote yet or need to check their registration can do so at the state’s election website.

They can also register to vote by mail by sending a Voter Registration Application to the local county clerk's office, or by going in person to submit an application. Locate your local county clerk here.

Anyone who has moved or legally changed their name will need to re-register.

U.S. citizens who are overseas or deployed in the military can register by completing a Federal Post Card Application . The county clerk’s office must receive the post card application on or before the registration deadline of Oct. 7.

The presidential race, as well as races for local office and the state Senate and House, will be on the ballot November 5th.

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s voter registration totals, there are currently 1.5 million Democrats and 1.6 million Republicans registered in the state.

The number of voters registered as “other,” has been on a steady increase in the past few years. “Other” includes independents, members of the Green Party and Libertarians.

After registration, voters who cannot be physically present to cast their vote on Election Day can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. Kentucky has three days of early, no excuse in person voting: Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.