Kentucky officials say no evidence of pre-marked ballots shared in ‘Libs of TikTok’ post

Right-wing social media accounts, including “Libs of TikTok,” are sharing a viral post alleging “weird ballot shenanigans” over a photo that appears to show a small printed dot in the box next to Vice President Kamala Harris’s name on a Kentucky ballot.

It is unclear who initially posted the image, but it has been reposted widely without attribution on Facebook as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections said in a statement Monday that no one has presented any such ballots to election officials or law enforcement.

“(The) claim that at least one ballot may have had a pre-printed mark in Kentucky, currently only exists in the vacuum of social media,” the elections board said.

The accounts online allege that the dot would automatically invalidate any voter who chose to vote for a candidate other than Harris. Because the picture appears to show a ballot with a crease down the middle, it is likely a mail-in absentee ballot.

The elections board noted that all such ballots come with an instruction sheet, telling voters that they can circle their preferred choice if more than one candidate is marked with ink. Voters can also “spoil” a ballot, and request another.

“Whether they are using a paper mail-in absentee ballot or an in-person paper ballot, Kentucky law allows voters to register their vote should a situation like the one alleged on social media involving a pre-marked ballot actually exist,” the state elections board said.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State spokesperson Michon Lindstrom, the scanner would spit out the ballot as an overvote and inform the voter. For mail-in ballots, the local county board of elections may fill out a new ballot if they can “clearly see voter intent,” like in this case, although each county clerk could act differently.

Several nearly identical posts were shared on Facebook, claiming to have seen the ballot. One such post was shared roughly 23,000 times. The post also claims to have an update — that “someone reported an in-person ballot with the dot” and they had to redo the ballot. Election officials said Monday that is not the case.

Sylvia Goodman / Screenshot Several nearly identical posts with an image of the alleged pre-marked ballot have spread on Facebook, with tens of thousands of shares.

The elections board noted that hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians have already voted, either with mail-in or early in-person ballots.

“As of today, the State Board of Elections, nor the Attorney General’s office, has been made aware of any complaints from Kentucky voters regarding their in-person (or mail-in) absentee ballots having pre-printed marks in candidate selection fields.”

Another viral social media video also alleged a voting malfunction in Kentucky this election. Officials said the incident was due to voter error, and the person was able to properly cast their ballot. Posts about that incident are still circulating online.

These latest posts are reminiscent of claims of voter fraud when Trump claimed the election was “stolen” from him after he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump has still refused to acknowledge his loss.

Adams, who was secretary of state in 2020 as well assures Kentuckians the state’s elections are secure.

The State Board of Elections encouraged anyone who encounters a voting error to contact their county clerk and the Attorney General’s office.

Find more information on candidates and how to vote with Louisville Public Media's interactive voter guide.

