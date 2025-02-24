NPR listeners tell us about the local Black heroes making a difference in their lives

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Black history is also made every day in communities across the country. We asked NPR listeners to tell us about heroic figures in their lives.

MARYBETH TASSINARI: My name is Marybeth Tassinari (ph), and I'm from New Jersey. You know, every once in a while, you meet someone who completely shifts the way you see the world. For me, that person is Toni Bell. Toni runs the Heritage Civil Rights Tour, a six-day journey through history that takes people across six states and 25 historical sites. She sees young people go on this tour and come back changed, and Toni does it all with an optimism that I can't fully wrap my head around. And that makes her a hero in my book.

MATT: Hi, NPR. My name is Matt (ph). I'm speaking from Melbourne, Florida. My local Black hero is a Cocoa Beach street musician who's making a difference by spreading love and positivity. This musician attracts you with his warm presence, and when his talent takes you over, he strikes with lyrics about equality.

MATT: Look around, and you'll find a Black person making history in every corner of this country. They might not be on a podium. They could be singing reggae, with leaves tied to their hair and a precious smile on their face.

TIERA: My name is Tiera (ph). I'm from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and I want to recognize Jordan "Blxckbird" Broiles. Jordan is a champion for community, connection and literacy, which shows through his annual book drives for children all across our state. Thank you, Jordan, for making Black history in Oklahoma.

KATHY BAXLEY: My name is Kathy Baxley, and I am the deputy mayor of the village of Rockville Centre on Long Island, New York. It is my honor to speak about Sharon Sheppard, one of the leaders of our Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center. She has started a teen mentoring program for girls, another program for children who learn how to cook healthy meals. Additionally, Sharon started a food pantry during COVID, which continues today. Sharon is a phenomenal person, and she gives back to the community unlike anyone else.

