Governor Beshear declares a State of Emergency as Kentucky prepares for extreme weather

Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency as severe weather begins to roll into Kentucky. The first round of storms that are expected to last for four days. Right now the biggest concern is for western Kentucky which has the highest possibility of severe weather.

NWS Louisville NWS Slide showing when rain is expected to begin falling in throughout Kentucky as these storms move through

As the governor made the declaration, he said everyone needs to be prepared for anything.

“Everything is on the table, all different risks, medium high concern about tornadoes, hail, definitely going to have strong wind, and especially over the next four days, some serious flooding concerns.”

Beshear said people need to be careful while driving as these storms move through the state.

“As these 4 days unfold, remember never drive through water, especially moving water. We lost a number of people in the flooding a month and half ago because of that, we don't want to lose any more. Everybody out there, be safe.”

Far western Kentucky could see up to 15 inches of rain over the rest of the week. Central Kentucky could see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches, and eastern Kentucky could see from one and a half up to six inches of rain.

NWS Louisville NWS Slide showing potential rainfall for the rest of the week

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

