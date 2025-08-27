Hollerhead visits the Front Porch to talk their new album

Jeremy and Della Marie Marshall of local band Hollerhead stopped in for an hour this Saturday to share some new songs and talk about the creation of their new album "Never Gonna Leave You". Listen here!
Mike Gowen is a lecturer in the Department of Wellness and Therapeutic Sciences. He visited Murray for the first time in 1988 and has called it home off and on for the last 23 years. He stays busy raising two children, Gabrielle and Jacob, two dogs, Sadie and Lakota and a cat, Socks. Mike is thankful for the Murray & WKMS community. He loves the local art & music scenes, as well as, the ever expanding farmer's markets. This is his second time around on Music From the Front Porch after a ten year hiatus. His words of advice, "go see more live music."