Kentucky teacher turns invasive carp into food for injured birds of prey

WEKU | By Sam Dick
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A man wearing a hat and glasses holds a fish above his head.
Sam Dick
/
WEKU
Somerset High School teacher Hank Gevedon shows off a carp caught at Kentucky Lake.

Carp have increasingly become a nuisance in waterways across the country. A southern Kentucky high school teacher and his students are using the invasive fish to feed injured raptors, like bald eagles, vultures and hawks.

In a flea market parking lot near the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge, Hank Gevedon stood on a trailer, holding a 40-pound carp like a hunter lifting his prized trophy. The Somerset High School teacher showed off the fish to several dozen volunteers and students from his engineering class.

“Now, that's a good size silver [carp],” Gevedon told the crowd. “Oh my, guys we’ve been getting ready for this. Don't worry, I’ve got 1,000 pounds of fish. There is fish for everybody to cut today.”

A cooler filled with ice and fish.
Sam Dick
/
WEKU
Gevedon brought 1,000 pounds of carp to the feeding.

Gevedon’s trailer has two old refrigerators and a freezer full of carp just caught at a fishing tournament at Kentucky Lake, which straddles the border between Tennessee and Kentucky.

He and his students set up several tables under a tent to filet, trim and place the carp in freezer bags. The meat will feed injured birds of prey from the refuge. Gevedon calls the event a “carp rodeo.”

“Two months ago this was a dream. A month ago we got our first load of fish,” he said. “Any day you get to fish, and then take that fish and freeze it and know that it's going to feed an eagle or an owl or a hawk in rehab, man, that's a good feeling.”

Young people wearing aprons filet fish at a table covered in a tarp.
1 of 5  — 092525_Fileting_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
Students cut and trim the meat at the “carp rodeo."
Sam Dick / WEKU
Young people wearing aprons filet fish at a table covered in plastic.
2 of 5  — 092525_StudentFilet_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
The fish meat is vacuum sealed into bags for the freezer.
Sam Dick / WEKU
Students wearing aprons prepare to filet fish.
3 of 5  — 092525_Students_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
Gevedon’s engineering students set up tables to filet carp.
Sam Dick / WEKU
A man prepares to filet a fish at a table covered with a tarp.
4 of 5  — 092525_GevedonFilet_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
Gevedon demonstrates how to filet the fish.
Sam Dick / WEKU
Strips of fish meat on a cutting board.
5 of 5  — 092525_Meat_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
The meat is trimmed into smaller chunks.
Sam Dick / WEKU

Several kinds of carp are considered invasive in Kentucky and other states. In the 1970s, carp were brought from Asia to control algal blooms at aquatic farms and water treatment plants, but floods moved them into rivers and lakes.

Carp spread quickly and can dominate waterways by feeding on plant life that other fish depend on. Invasive species specialists at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife say carp pose a threat not only to other fish, but also to people on boats. Carp weighing 40-80 pounds can jump out of the water and collide with boaters.

Gevedon saw the need to reduce the number of carp and, at the same time, use them to feed injured birds of prey at the nearby refuge.

“We're taking an invasive species, processing it and feeding it to a possibly endangered species, and that's just a lot of fun,” he said.

Two people standing near an injured bald eagle.
1 of 3  — 092525_Eagle_.jpeg
The fish meat feeds injured raptors like bald eagles.
Sam Dick / WEKU
A person holds a tray of fish meat.
2 of 3  — 092525_Sparkman_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
Executive Director Kimmi Sparkman at the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge.
Sam Dick / WEKU
A tray of fish meat.
3 of 3  — 092525_FishMeat_Carp_SamDick.jpeg
In all, the refuge received hundreds of pounds of fish meat from the “carp rodeo."
Sam Dick / WEKU

The Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge needs thousands of pounds of food for its injured birds. Executive Director Kimmi Sparkman said the nonprofit has a tight budget, and they appreciate the donation of fish meat.

“Bald eagles especially love fish,” Sparkman said. “They are fishermen at heart. If you could give them a rabbit or a fish, most days they'll choose the fish. Hank's program is perfect for us, because it allows us to give these birds what they want, what they desire.”

Sparkman said the initiative is a win-win situation that comes with many benefits beyond providing meals for the birds. It reduces costs for the refuge, removes an invasive species from the wild and the leftover parts are used by organic farmers for compost.

“This is just wonderful,” she said. “What we do gets hard. There are days where you've worked on an animal for a long time, and despite best efforts, it just doesn't make it. And those are hard days. But days like this where everyone chips in and becomes a part of what we're doing, it's just phenomenal. It really lifts my heart, lifts my spirits and encourages me to keep doing what I'm doing.”

Rylan Bradley, one of Gevedon’s students, said he enjoys the experience of turning fish into food for injured birds. The engineering class is working on developing a machine that separates the bones of a carp from the meat.

“It's very different,” Bradley said. “It's fun. It's hands on. We're using our brain a lot to think about ways to automate the process.”

A bald eagle resting on a branch.
Sam Dick
/
WEKU
Jackie, a bald eagle, has poor vision and will be an animal ambassador for the wildlife refuge.

Gevedon was thankful for his students’ work and said he has plans for another "carp rodeo" in spring.

“All winter long, raptors in rehab — owls and hawks and eagles — are going to eat good fish because we're putting it together,” he said.

This story was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting, WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky and NPR.
Sam Dick
