2025 in photos from the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

In 2025, public radio reporters from across Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia captured scenes of harrowing destruction from tornadoes, floods and ice storms; the joy of a child re-learning how to walk, the largest Sacred Harp singing in a living memory and much, much more.

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is a partnership of seven public media stations committed to reporting the news across our region. Our multi-platform storytelling informs the communities, providing accessible information and in-depth coverage of important local and regional issues.

January

Ryan Van Velzer / KPR Heavy snow fell across Louisville Sunday, with more snow expected into the afternoon Monday.

Winter Storm Blair swept through Kentucky, blanketing the region in snow as people battled icy roads and power outages.

February

David Sandlin / permission Flooding in downtown Hazard on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Justin Hicks / KPR Survivors of flooding in February 2025 gut a house left covered in mud.

Flooding inundated all 120 counties in mid-February. At least nine people died, and tens of thousands lost power, water and sewer services. Local swiftwater teams got in place ahead of the flooding and performed more than a thousand water rescues in the first 24 hours, many of which were in eastern Kentucky.

March

Justin Hicks / KPR A roadside memorial to the 29 coal miners who died on April 5, 2010 at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia. It is among the deadliest mine disasters in recent history.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to boost mineral production “to the maximum possible extent” in March as whistleblowers warn federal budget cuts are severely weakening the agency meant to keep mine workers safe.

April

Justin Hicks / KPR A man looking out over flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 7, 2025.

High floodwaters and severe weather led to several fatalities and destroyed homes across the mid-south region, including Tennessee and Kentucky, in February.

May

Justin Hicks / KPR Kaitlyn Robinson came to help pick up storm debris with her daughter, Olivia, strapped to her back on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Volunteers came out en masse to help people recover from tornado damage in Kentucky after a tornado capable of wind speeds as high as 165 miles per hour passed through Laurel County on the weekend before.

June

1 of 6 — Saher Qahwaji_Cherry_060725.jpg Saher Qahwaji kicks a soccer ball while playing with other children in a mini pitch soccer field at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on June 7, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM 2 of 6 — Saher Qahwaji_Cherry_060725.jpg Saher Qahwaji plays drums with other Louisville City Football Club fans at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on June 7, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM 3 of 6 — Eman and Saher Qahwaji_Cherry_053025.jpg Eman and Saher Qahwaji’s legs are seen as they ride in the back of a van to a prosthetics appointment in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM 4 of 6 — J1093711.jpg Eman Qahwaji helps adjust Saher’s prosthetic limb while Wayne Luckett prepares to measure Saher’s hips at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM 5 of 6 — Saher ball_Cherry_053025.jpg Saher Qahwaji plays with a soccer ball gifted to him during an appointment at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM 6 of 6 — Saher leg_Cherry_053025.jpg Saher adjusts the sleeve over his leg at Louisville Prosthetics in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 2025. Jon Cherry / LPM

A mother and son from Gaza spent two months in Louisville for medical care that would be nearly impossible to get back home.

1 of 9 — 20250614-NoKingsProtest_JustinHicks.jpg Summer Dickerson leads "No Kings" protestors in a march down 5th Street in downtown Louisville. Justin Hicks 2 of 9 — 20250614-_JMH5985.jpg A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. Justin Hicks 3 of 9 — 20250614-_JMH5973.jpg A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. Justin Hicks 4 of 9 — 20250614-_JMH6093.jpg Democratic U.S. House Rep. Morgan McGarvey leads the crowd of 'No Kings' protestors in chants on the steps of Metro Hall. Justin Hicks 5 of 9 — 20250614-_JMH6127.jpg Aim Me Smiley leads the crowd of protestors in singing "Imagine" and a song about community at the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville. Justin Hicks 6 of 9 — 20250614-IMG_20250614_125917.jpg Protestors display Mexican flags on the steps of Metro Hall. A crowd of several thousand people came to downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 14 to participate in a national 'No Kings' protest. Andrea Galliano 7 of 9 — 20250614-IMG_20250614_122955.jpg At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "No Kings in America since 1776." Andrea Galliano 8 of 9 — 20250614-IMG_20250614_123003.jpg At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "Love Is The Answer." Andrea Galliano 9 of 9 — 20250614-IMG_20250614_122238.jpg At the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Louisville, a sign reads "This is the Worst Episode of Black Mirror Ever." Andrea Galliano

People demonstrated across Kentucky in June for the first "No Kings" protest to express their outrage at President Donald Trump’s administration.

July

Pierce Gentry / WUOT News Clouds of steam rise above US Nitrogen's processing facility in Tennessee. In November, a failed plant startup could have released over 900 pounds of nitrous oxides to escape into the air in less than 15 minutes. Since then, US Nitrogen has moved to seal data regarding the incident, and has dodged violation fines from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

A nitric acid plant in a rural corner of Greene County, Tennessee has leaked chemicals into the air and water several times in the last decade. In July, WUOT News' reported US Nitrogen is under investigation by a federal watchdog.

August

Ryan Van Velzer / LPM Stable workers at Louisville’s Churchill Downs say they’re feeling the effects of a recent immigration raid at a Louisiana racetrack.

In the aftermath of a raid at a Louisiana racetrack, Kentucky's equine community spoke to WEKU Reporter Shepherd Snyder about worries of what increased immigration enforcement could mean for the industry's workforce.

September

Justin Hicks Jose Camacho-Cerna leads the singing of his tune -- named "Lowndes" after the Georgia county where he lives -- during a weekend-long celebration of a new edition of "The Sacred Harp."

Hundreds of singers from all over the world gathered in Atlanta to debut a new music book called “The Sacred Harp.” It’s central to shape note singing — one of the oldest American musical traditions. Listen to the hour-long radio special here.

October

Giselle Rhoden / LPM "It's got a really nice, smooth surface. When we're lucky, it's a real thick body that glows beautifully. The light is distributed beautifully through it," said Alene Day about the pumpkins the artists get from local farmers.

Thousands of intricately carved pumpkins are prepared for Louisville’s Iroquois Park for the 13th annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular.

Justin Hicks / KPR Gary Hairston, President of the National Black Lung Association, holds a "Coal Miners Lives Matter" matter at a rally in front of the Department of Labor in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

During the Biden administration, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration created a safety rule long-sought by black lung associations. Days before it could be enforced, a lawsuit froze enforcement.

1 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH9876-2.jpg Thousands of "No Kings" protestors marched through downtown Louisville on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of a nationwide day of political action against the Trump administration. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 2 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH9790.jpg Thousands of protestors demonstrated across Kentucky on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of a national "No Kings" protest aimed at the Trump administration. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 3 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH9773.jpg Robbey Taylor used a megaphone to lead thousands of protestors in chants as they marched through downtown Louisville for the "No Kings" protests. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 4 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0294.jpg Quentin and Paris Hammon joined crowd chants as they marched through the streets in downtown Louisville's "No Kings" protest. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 5 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0037.jpg A sign from a protestor with an image of President Donald Trump and lies coming from his mouth. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 6 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0460.jpg One protestor posed in an outfit where they came dressed as Donald Trump in a king's regalia. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 7 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0577.jpg About half a dozen counter protestors wore "Make America Great Again" hats and brandished conservative flags at the "No Kings" protestor. Protestors yelled at them, but the protest remained peaceful. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 8 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0645.jpg As counter protestors left the Louisville "No Kings" protest, some followed them for blocks. Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 9 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH0194.jpg A protestor chants as they march through downtown Louisville on Oct. 18 during the "No Kings" protest. Justin Hicks 10 of 21 — 20251018-_JMH9647.jpg A protestor in Louisville's "No Kings" protest holds an upside American flag shaming the government for the "killing of innocent people." Justin Hicks / Louisville Public Media 11 of 21 — 20251018-LB_Early Hopkinsville No Kings Crowd.jpg Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. Lily Burris / WKMS 12 of 21 — 20251018-LB_more signs in crowd.jpg Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. Lily Burris / WKMS 13 of 21 — 20251018-LB_wider crowd shot.jpg Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. Lily Burris / WKMS 14 of 21 — 20251018-LB_Hopkinsville No Kings group photo.jpg Protestors in Hopkinsville, KY demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the "No Kings" protests taking place across the country. Lily Burris / WKMS 15 of 21 — 20251018-DSCN4221.jpg Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. Derek Operle / WKMS 16 of 21 — 20251018-DSCN4218.jpg Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. Derek Operle / WKMS 17 of 21 — 20251018-DSCN4206.jpg Protestors in Paducah joined the national "No Kings" protest movement on Oct. 18, 2025. Derek Operle / WKMS 18 of 21 — 20251018-UncleSamMarcherBG.jpg Protestors in Bowling Green, Kentucky demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 for a day for "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. Kevin Willis / WKU Public Radio 19 of 21 — 20251018-BGprotest1.jpg Protestors in Bowling Green, Kentucky demonstrated on Oct. 18, 2025 for a day for "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration. Kevin Willis / WKU Public Radio 20 of 21 — 20251018-No Kings Lex Crowd Shot 2.jpg Protestors rallied in Lexington for the "No Kings" day of protests around the country. Shepherd Snyder / WEKU 21 of 21 — 20251018-No Kings Lex Chicken Woman.jpg A protestor wearing a chicken riding costume participates in the "No Kings" protest from Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 18, 2025. Shepherd Snyder / WEKU

‘No Kings’ protests drew thousands to downtown Louisville and even more across the state for peaceful demonstrations in October.

November

Ryan Van Velzer / KPR Smoke form the UPS plane crash in Louisville on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

In November, a UPS cargo plane crash killed 14 people and injured 24 more. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report airport surveillance video shows the left engine of the MD-11 plane caught fire and detached during takeoff, moments after the front of the plane had already left the ground.

Will Darnall / WKMS The Tennessee River Freshwater Pearl Farm is the only operation of its kind in North America.

For thousands of years, pearls have been a prized gemstone used to craft jewelry and other adornments. But North America has just one freshwater pearl farm that cultivates the shiny objects, located at Kentucky Lake in western Tennessee.

December

Jacqui Sieber / WUOT News Santa Claus waves to spectators during the annual CSX Santa Train.

The CSX Santa Train recently made its 83rd annual voyage across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia to greet thousands of people and deliver gifts to kids of all ages.

