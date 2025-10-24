GOP candidate for Kentucky Senate defends, then deletes ‘rant’ against millennial ‘skanks’

The Republican candidate running for a state Senate seat in a special election in South Louisville stands by a 2018 blog post that says “millennial females” aren’t “wife material” and described the “vast majority of young women” as "promiscuous skanks” with no moral compass.

Calvin Leach is a 35-year-old retired U.S. Army veteran, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the seat last year, and said he wants to focus on wrangling crime in Louisville. Leach wrote a series of articles in 2018 lambasting the department of education , online censorship of conservatives and millennial women .

In a 2018 article and 2025 comment written on the blogging website Medium, Leach complained many women his age have overblown egos due to social media and complained that “betas” — slang for submissive men — are only feeding their need for attention.

His first article on the site is entitled “Why You Should Never Become Emotionally Invested in Millennial Females.” In it, he describes many young women as “promiscuous skanks,” “coddled americunts,” “party whores” and “damn sloots” — internet slang for slut.

In an interview with Kentucky Public Radio, Leach said the article is primarily dating advice. Women have an easier time in hiring thanks to their “aesthetic appeal”, and diversity, equity and inclusion has gotten out of hand, he said.

“It’s necessary not to become emotionally attached to anyone until you get to know them. That doesn't relate to politics,” Leach said when asked if he still holds the viewpoints expressed in the article. “If you get emotionally attached too quickly, then you open yourself up for heartbreak. So that's ultimately what I was saying.”

After the interview, the article denigrating women and another about reforming the Department of Education were removed .

In the Thursday interview, Leach also said he believes the “criminal element is spiraling out of control.” He renewed a call for a Kentucky State Police post in Louisville — echoing one of the campaign promises of former attorney general and current U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Cameron when he ran for governor.

Leach also said he could see himself supporting a deployment of the National Guard to Louisville, describing it as an “outside option” to consider should crime become more rampant.

“The further you go north, particularly north of the Watterson expressway, if that's where things change drastically, the crime rate is much higher,” Leach said, referring to Louisville’s West End. “You're much more likely to be a victim of crime, a car jacking. You're more likely to see drug deals going on.”

State Senate District 37 has been held by Democrats since 1948, although the area has shifted throughout the years through redistricting. It remains an area where the majority of voter registrations are Democrats. Leach said it’s going to require an “aggressive mobilization effort” to get people to the polls just ahead of the holidays, on Dec. 16.

“Since this is a sprint and not a marathon, the less time they have to wake their base up and get them out to the polls, so hopefully we can be better organized and more aggressive about the way we execute,” Leach said.

Don Fitzpatrick, chair of the Jefferson County Republican Party, said ahead of the interview that Leach didn’t have as much support when he ran last year, but that this is the district they’re focused on this year.

“With very little help, and running against one of the most popular Democrats in the state, you still ended up getting 40% of the vote,” Fitzpatrick said. “So let's see what we can do this time with a different opponent and maybe a little bit more backing.”

‘On their way to crack whore oblivion’

The essay about millennial women appeared to decry women’s overinflated egos, saying society has placed women on a pedestal. He wrote that “many young & dumb women ‘just having fun’” are “on their way to crack whore oblivion.”

“Women thrive off of validation, and the one thing that fuels their validation is attention,” Leach wrote in the 2018 essay. “Without it, their confidence dies like a plant with no water.”

In an interview with Kentucky Public Radio, Leach defended the article, saying it’s common sense to get to know someone before becoming emotionally invested.

“Their intent is to lure you under their spell (read: ‘become emotionally invested in them’) because once you are, you’re practically a yoyo on a string. THIS is what ALL WOMEN, good or bad, want from their male counterparts,” Leach wrote in 2018. “If they get it, they have the keys to your mental state which means they can have pretty much whatever they want from you.”

Jefferson County Republican Party Calvin Leach, a Republican, is running in the special election for the state senate seat in Louisville's South End.

Leach did broach politics in his article, arguing that “the average middle class woman” has it easier than a man in similar circumstances.

“From job opportunities (including equal pay while doing less work) to legal structures (receives sole custody & child support) to educational statistics (women more likely to get accepted to a university than men) to just flat out preferential treatment, women always come out on top,” Leach wrote, presumably citing the gender pay gap, which still exists , a misconception that women automatically get sole custody, and the trend of women outpacing men in college enrollment and graduation.

On Thursday, Leach stood by those comments, saying diversity, equity and inclusion practices have gotten out of hand. He also mentioned what he referred to as the “aesthetic appeal.”

“There's always the fact that if it's a male hiring manager, and you know, you have to come into the office every day, and you got the choice of looking at a man or a woman — who are you going to want to look at?” he said.

Leach’s account has not sat idle since he published his last article in 2020. He commented as recently as this summer on another post about dating, complaining that women have gotten outsized egos from social media and don’t pay attention to average men.

“The problem is we have this simp economy where large numbers of men give women unearned validation and attention on social media and dating apps, and this sends their egos into the stratosphere,” Leach wrote in July. “When we have all of these average women walking around here acting like mini celebs thanks to all these betas in their DMs, you can't expect average (or even above average) men to visible [sic] to them.”

Leach did clarify within the original 2018 article that he does not consider himself “anti-feminist” or a “woman hater,” just someone “dropping a heavy dose of reality.”

