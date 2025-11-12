Louisville leaders identify 14 victims in UPS plane crash

Louisville officials confirmed the identities of all 14 victims in last week’s catastrophic UPS cargo plane crash on Wednesday.

Victims were positively identified through DNA testing and their families have been notified of their deaths, said Jefferson County Coroner JoAnn Farmer.

Their ages range from three years old to 65 years old.

The official list of victims, along with their ages are as follows:



Cpt. Dana Diamond, 62

Cpt. Richard Wartenberg, 57

First Officer Lee Truitt, 45

Angela Anderson, 45

Carlos Fernandez, 52

Louisnes Fedon, 47

Kimberly Asa, 3

Trinadette “Trina” Chavez, 37

Tony Crain, 65

John Loucks, 52

John Spray, 45

Matthew Sweets, 37

Ella Petty Whorton, 31

Megan Washburn, 35

Farmer said as her team began notifying families, emotions ran high in the coroner’s office.

“I had a family member ask me yesterday ‘How do you get used to this?’ and I said ‘I don’t,’” Farmer said.

City officials also announced a resource center will open Thursday for anyone dealing with the aftermath of the crash such as lost property or work stoppages. To access it, people can call 502-473-5271 Monday through Saturday.

The UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff last Tuesday evening. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board say the cargo jet took off around 5:15 p.m.

The plane’s left engine detached during the takeoff roll causing the plane into crash to nearby businesses, igniting hundreds of thousands of pounds of jet fuel and a number of tanks at a recycled petroleum facility south of the airport.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the National Transportation Safety Board is still in Louisville, navigating a “more complicated and larger debris field” than originally anticipated while investigating the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile city leaders say they hope to reopen Grade Lane and other impacted roads soon.

