After Louisville UPS plane crash, AI-generated slop was everywhere

In the hours and days after the catastrophic UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville that killed 14 people, little was known about what had occurred, the extent of the damage or the names of those who lost their lives.

Bad actors online took advantage of the disaster using artificial intelligence to generate disinformation about the accident.

Fake images depicted a smoldering aircraft with UPS painted on the plane’s tail. Fake posts claimed celebrities like Morgan Freeman died in the crash. Some AI tools dispelled true information while others fabricated stories about the accident’s cause long before investigators had released any information.

Pilot and content creator Trevor Smith was watching closely for any information officials would release on the crash. Smith runs a YouTube channel called Pilot Debrief, under the nickname “Hoover.” He’s made a name for explaining airplane crashes and talking about aviation safety.

His interest was piqued when he saw a post spreading false analysis of the crash before the National Transportation Safety Board had released a preliminary report.

“There was a very long, detailed theory about, you know, essentially, fuel lines being cut, and that's what leads to this and that and it provided an extreme amount of technical detail,” he said. “But as soon as I started reading it, I'm like, you know this smells like AI.”

That led Smith down a rabbit hole. In the days after the crash, he noticed people sharing and reacting to false AI-generated articles and videos all over social media. One fake video shared more than a thousand times, shows fake firefighters struggling to put out a fake fire next to a fake destroyed fuselage. The account claimed this video was for “awareness and educational purposes” only.

“It’s like, this is so ridiculous, but then you start looking at the comments on it, and people are actually believing this,” Smith said. “That was just extremely frustrating to me.”

There were loads more fake posts: including articles claiming relatives of Kid Rock, Keith Urban and Bob Dylan died in the cargo plane crash. Again: none of it true.

Smith also saw people in the comments warning others that these posts are fake. But as a content creator, he knows those comments still count as engagement on most platforms.

“Every little engagement on the post is another couple cents here and there, and they're making money off of it,” he said.

AI tools are dramatically accelerating the pace of fake news, said Imran Ahmed, who heads the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

It’s especially dangerous after disasters, when people are searching for facts and are the most vulnerable to lies, he said.

“Disasters are tragic enough on their own, but they're actually made worse. By allowing AI generated and algorithmically amplified lies to spread unchecked and potentially create real world harm for people on the ground, victims’ families, but also local communities,” Ahmed said.

Following disasters like the L.A. wildfires or Hurricane Helene, his group analyzed hundreds of false or misleading posts on X, Meta and YouTube. Many with hundreds of millions of views attacked climate change. The CCDH found roughly 98% of the fake posts didn’t have any moderation or flag saying the information might not be true.

Ahmed says lawmakers have failed to regulate how social media spreads this AI disinformation. Without large legal penalties, he worries tech companies have no incentive to make it stop.

“And so, as a result, what we have are people that pay lip service to the idea of safety,” Ahmed said. “They understand that it matters, but actually do very little in practice.”

After the UPS plane crash, some AI tools even cast doubt on true information. X’s AI assistant, Grok, claimed a real photo of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear amid plane debris was from a previous disaster.

None of the social media companies returned our request for an interview.

Strategies for countering disinformation online

Amid a glut of AI-generated slop, there are some strategies to help know what’s real and what’s not.

“The number one thing I tell people is to slow down and pause when we are seeing information that sparks a big emotional reaction,” said Julia Feerrar, head of digital literacy initiatives at Virginia Tech.

Feerrar said when that happens, check to see who else is sharing that information and if it’s a trustworthy source. It can take time, which there’s not a lot of in some disaster situations. In those scenarios, she said people can prioritize fact-checking claims you want to take action from, like making a donation or going to a shelter.

“What are those moments of big emotions, or when you're making a decision based on the information that you're seeing?” she said. “That's a time to take some extra time.”

Feerrar says it’s also important to give people grace when they fall for fakes. After all, they’re designed to prey on our human instincts and don't discriminate.

