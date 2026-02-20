McConnell, Paul hail Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Trump tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday to strike down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs received criticism from the president, but not the two Republican senators from Kentucky.

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul both issued statements praising the high court’s ruling, consistent with their past criticisms of Trump’s tariff policy .

“The Supreme Court defended the Constitution by rejecting the use of ‘emergency’ powers to impose taxes,” Paul said. “Tariffs are taxes, and the power to declare them belongs to Congress. That truth goes beyond this case. No future administration, including a socialist one, can use ‘emergency’ powers to get around Congress and tax by decree.”

McConnell’s statement said the ruling affirmed the authority of Congress on tariffs.

“Congress’ role in trade policy, as I have warned repeatedly, is not an inconvenience to avoid,” McConnell said. “If the executive would like to enact trade policies that impact American producers and consumers, its path forward is crystal clear: convince their representatives under Article 1.”

Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on nearly every country in the world last year, citing authority to do so on his own under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The 6-3 majority opinion, authorized by Chief Justice John Roberts, rejected that argument, writing it is unconstitutional for a president to unilaterally set tariffs, as power over taxation belongs to Congress.

Both McConnell and Paul publicly clashed with Trump on his tariff policy throughout 2025, arguing the administration's actions were not just unconstitutional, but poor economic policy.

“As a matter of policy, the empty merits of sweeping trade wars with America’s friends were evident long before today’s decision,” McConnell stated Friday. “The American people already know that when Washington throws up artificial barriers, building and buying here at home become more expensive. Kentuckians whose livelihoods depend on auto manufacturing, agricultural commodity markets, or demand for bourbon whiskey understand this painful reality better than most.”

Not all Republicans in Kentucky’s federal delegation shared that opinion.

GOP Congressman Andy Barr, who is currently running for McConnell’s open Senate seat in Kentucky, issued a statement blasting the Supreme Court ruling and reiterating his full support for Trump’s tariffs, which he said have helped Kentuckians.

“We cannot stand by while the Supreme Court undermines the America First trade agenda,” Barr said. “Here in Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District, Apple didn’t just expand because of Trump’s strategy — they moved 100% of iPhone glass production from China and other Asian countries to our District.”

Barr added that previously presidents had “used tariffs” and “it’s time to end the double standards against Trump. I will stand with our President and protect American workers.”

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce — the state’s largest business advocacy group — has been a consistent critic of Trump’s tariff policy. The chamber praised the Supreme Court ruling Friday, with president Ashli Watts calling it “a significant and much-needed win for Kentucky businesses and the American economy.”

“The Kentucky Chamber has been a strong opponent of tariffs because of the impact they have on employers, families, and overall economic momentum,” Watts said. “Kentucky is home to manufacturing, bourbon, and agriculture, and these sectors have been among the hardest hit. Today’s decision is an important step toward putting our economy back on a path to growth.”

Businesses in Kentucky have had mixed reviews about Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Soybean farmers have criticized them for cutting off key international markets, but some believe they advanced the “onshoring” of jobs, citing the expansion of Apple’s glass manufacturing for smart phones and watches in Harrodsburg.

Barr is in a competitive primary to win the Republican nomination for the Senate seat , facing off against former Attorney General Daniel Cameron and businessman Nate Morris. Their campaigns have all expended great effort to portray themselves as the most “pro-Trump” candidate and win the president’s potential endorsement.

Cameron did not immediately comment on Friday’s ruling, but Nate Morris posted his criticism on social media.

“Today was a short-term win for globalism, but I strongly support President Trump using other means to immediately reimpose these tariffs,” Morris wrote. “His America First tariffs are protecting jobs and wages for our workers, rebuilding manufacturing and driving more investment into Kentucky.”

Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Supreme Court ruling on social media.

“Tariffs are bad for Americans and our economy, and the President does not have the authority to impose them,” Beshear wrote. “Don’t take my word for it – look at the Supreme Court’s ruling. It’s time to roll the harmful tariffs back and stop costs from continuing to rise.”

