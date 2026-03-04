Kentucky politicians said soldiers killed in Kuwait were based out of Fort Knox. They weren't.

None of the four named soldiers killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait were from Kentucky or were stationed in Kentucky, military spokespeople from Fort Bragg and Fort Knox confirmed to Kentucky Public Radio.

The unit was “operating under” another unit — the 1st Theater Sustainment Command — which is headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky but permanently deployed in Kuwait .

They added that the Iowa unit operates under the Kentucky command “when deployed to Kuwait only.”

“The Soldiers were not assigned to Fort Knox or permanently assigned to 1st TSC,” Fort Knox officials wrote in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Department of War named four of the six killed soldiers along with their ranks. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command from Des Moines, Iowa. The unit provides food, fuel, water, ammunition and transportation to forces.

Their names are:

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.

Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa

On Tuesday, multiple politicians, both Republican and Democrat, issued statements that the soldiers were “based" out of Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on his political account on X on Tuesday calling on people to pray for the six soldiers killed “including those based out of my home state of Kentucky.”

Beshear’s political account clarified on Wednesday that the soldiers were part of an Iowa unit.

We have learned that at least four of the soldiers killed in the Iran attacks were assigned to an Iowa unit operating under the 1st Theater Sustainment Command out of Fort Knox. We grieve with the families of the lost and hope they know that Kentucky cares for and supports them. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) March 4, 2026

It’s unclear where Beshear or his social media team received the information and the Governor’s Office press liaison did not clarify if they had received any official information from the military.

The claim spread quickly to other Kentucky politicians and candidates in the upcoming primary election.

Daniel Cameron, Amy McGrath and Charles Booker — all candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mitch McConnell — posted incorrectly that the soldiers were “based” in Kentucky.

Daniel Cameron’s campaign didn’t specifically address KPR’s questions about the accuracy of their information or any attempts to correct it, but replied in an unsigned email that it’s tragic when a soldier dies, “regardless of where they are from.”

Representatives from Amy McGrath’s campaign said the candidate strives to share accurate information and relied on a news source that has since issued a correction. As a result, they updated or removed social media posts about the military deaths across several sites.

Booker's campaign did not reply to a request for comment.

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey shared an article with a misleading headline on X with a message that soldier deaths are devastating “especially those based here at home in Kentucky.”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s public message on social media said the losses hit close to home especially as he learned of “connections to our state.”

Neither of their offices replied to a request for public comment.

The City of Radcliff, Kentucky posted a statement about the fallen soldiers on Tuesday saying “these soldiers were our neighbors.” The city later took down the post. The mayor’s office has not returned a call asking for an explanation for the retracted statement.