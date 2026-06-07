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Cineplexity: movies where the city of LA is a character, from Chinatown to Clueless

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Matteen MokallaMandalit del BarcoAdrian Florido
Published June 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM CDT

Los Angeles can be glamorous, gritty, sprawling and strange. NPR cinephiles discuss the movies that bring the city to life.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Matteen Mokalla
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.