Why Taylor Swift's rumored wedding has fans watching New York

Updated June 26, 2026 at 1:03 PM CDT

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last year, fans have speculated about when and where they might get married. The latest Swift-Kelce wedding theory points to New York's Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend.

Emma Fitzsimmons, who is part of the New York Times team that reported the story, told Morning Edition that the newspaper confirmed the couple had booked Madison Square Garden for July 3. Referencing multiple sources familiar with the plans, she said the celebration is expected to draw more than 500 guests and that the couple may exchange vows before the reception.There are also rumors that the celebration could include a surprise concert.

But what's driving the fascination into Swift and Kelce's relationship? Fitzsimmons said Swift's fans have spent years following the singer's love life, celebrating its highs and mourning its lows. So the anticipation around her wedding to Kelce continues to build as fans celebrate this era of her love life. "We don't have royal weddings, but this is sort of the closest thing," Fitzsimmons said.

While speaking with NPR's Leila Fadel, Fitzsimmons discussed the excitement surrounding Swift and Kelce's relationship, the latest wedding rumors and speculation over which celebrity friends might attend.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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