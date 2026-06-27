Native Americans celebrate victory at the Battle of Little Bighorn, 150 years later

Updated June 29, 2026 at 5:03 AM CDT

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Under the expansive Montana sky, hundreds of members and descendants of 19 tribal nations gather at one of America's most famous battlefields. They're here to watch as Native American riders on horseback charge onto the same land their ancestors did 150 years ago when they defeated the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry under the command of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.

The riders race across the dry landscape — kicking up clouds of dust before circling at the top of a hill at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Some of them are wearing headdresses and regalia, others are wearing tank tops and T-shirts. Many of them are carrying their tribal flags in a show of unity — the same unity that made possible their swift victory on June 25, 1876.

"It was so important then, 150 years ago. ... It's important today still," said Gaby Strong, who is Sisseton-Wahpeton and Mdewakanton. "Our victories are still possible."

Custer's goal was to force Native Americans onto reservations. After the 1874 discovery of gold in the Black Hills, Indigenous peoples living off reservations were directed to report to their U.S. field offices, called Indian Agencies, or be deemed hostile.

Native American leaders, including Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull, organized villages and tribes together in a resistance effort.

Several battles broke out in what is now Montana and South Dakota as military forces attempted to push remaining groups onto reservations.

"Crazy Horse, he went from band to band, leader to leader, to tell them about this idea of our relatives coming together for a much greater cause than themselves," said Christopher Eagle Bear. He is Sicunga Lakota from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

In 1876, Custer was tracking a nomadic village of various peoples, including the Oceti Sakowin (Sioux), Cheyenne and Arapaho. Custer was tracking that camp with the help of about three dozen Arikara and Crow scouts. Scouting for the U.S. government was a common practice among many tribes.

Custer divided his forces of around 700 men into three columns, hoping to surround the village.

By June 25, the village had swelled to an estimated 8,000 people. Custer decided to attack early out of fear the allied tribes would disband and escape — a decision which proved to be a fatal mistake.

"It was early morning, they were camped. Then all of a sudden they'd seen Custer's platoon coming over the ridge," Eagle Bear said, recounting the battle known to the Lakota as the Battle of Greasy Grass.

Jessica Plance for NPR / Christopher Eagle Bear, 27, is the youngest tribal council member for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. He said the commemoration was about reclaiming and celebrating their identity.

"They say the battle lasted as long as it took you to make a cup of coffee and drink it," he said.

Custer was outnumbered. By the battle's end, 268 of Custer's forces were killed, mostly U.S. soldiers. Custer was among those killed. On the other side, fewer than 100 Native Americans were killed, including women and children.

Custer's crushing defeat sparked fear and outrage nationwide. The U.S. government responded by changing its approach to Indian policy, shifting to forced assimilation. Just three years after the battle, the first off-reservation federal Indian Boarding School opened in Carlisle, Pa. Hundreds more followed, beginning a century of abuse that attempted to erase Native ways of life.

"They realized that they couldn't destroy us head on. … So after that, they did the next best thing that you could do to tear apart a nation, and that was take away the children," said Eagle Bear.

Youth leaders hope to inspire the next generation

Jessica Plance for NPR / People are taking down tipis at an encampment along the Little Bighorn River during the 150th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Little Bighorn near Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. The encampment brought together tribal members from across the Plains for ceremonies, storytelling and remembrance.

Eagle Bear is camping at the site of that historic village. To commemorate their victory, people from various tribal nations have set up their tipis here, and there is a council lodge in the middle of the camp.

Eagle Bear is here as one of the coordinators for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe's camp, and he said he wants to set an example for the next generation.

"Someday from now, you know, the kids that are here today, they're going to come together during the 200th anniversary and they're going to talk about what they witnessed as kids," he said. "My prayers are being answered every single day with the fact that these kids are here."

Just feet away, a group of children are playing lacrosse with traditional sticks to the sound of drumming. And cooking for the camp are members of the Sicunga Youth Council.

"We've been planning this for roughly eight months now. So it's very heartwarming to see everyone that actually showed up and that's here," said Ashlen Bonshirt, a member of the youth council.

"We did plan the lacrosse, and there's yoga, and there are all these different amazing things for our youth," she said. "But on the other side of it is the garbage, the showers — everything that is here, we had to plan for it."

The camp is full of young people. School groups, youth councils and kids with their families are staying in tipis all around. Many of them are learning things about the battle that weren't covered in school.

"I feel like a lot of it is whitewashed," said 13-year-old Gianna Larocque-Mahto. She's Dakota, of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, and she's here with her grandmother.

"We didn't get to learn about the Native people's side, like the Dakota people's side. We only got to learn from one perspective," she said. "And I feel like that's not fair. ... I think it's important that we learn from all different people's perspectives and not just one person."

Jessica Plance for NPR / Champion Marquez and his friend Elijah Wallowing pose in front of a tipi in the encampment.

Kadin Mills / NPR / NPR Gianna Larocque-Mahto rode her horse to the camp from nearby Busby, Mont., joining a group of other riders. They started their "Victory Ride" in Ashland, Mont., roughly 60 miles away.

Eighteen-year-old Champion Marquez is Cheyenne. He's also staying at the camp, and he's been volunteering here this week — working security, helping elders and setting up tipis.

Marquez said the commemoration gives him hope for the future. "Hope that a bunch of new generations are going to learn about what happened at the Battle of Little Bighorn. Seeing all these kids having fun, playing with each other, all these events for them happening."

"Seeing all this here just [reassures] that … we're still here."

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